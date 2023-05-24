ANGOLA — A wave of purple and gold took over the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument Wednesday morning.
The annual “Angola High School seniors taking over the Mound” celebrated the class of 2023.
Families cheered as the graduates donned their caps and gowns downtown. Taking over all sides of the Mound, the seniors posed for photos.
Prior to coming downtown, graduates took to the halls of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County elementary schools and Angola Middle School. Students and staff applauded their achievements and congratulated the proud seniors.
After sharing hugs and laughs around the Mound, the class of 2023 boarded buses and headed back to the high school for graduation practice.
Angola High School is expecting to graduate 195 seniors during their upcoming graduation ceremony on June 1. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Hornet Field, Angola High School's new turf football field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.