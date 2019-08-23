COLDWATER, Mich. — Ophthalmologist Dr. Joseph Holicki opened his practice, Holicki Eye Center, in Coldwater, Michigan in 1994, with offices in Angola and Sturgis, Michigan, following later.
To celebrate 25 years of business, a celebration will be held today at the Coldwater office, 142 E. Chicago Road, Coldwater, Michigan, from 4-7 p.m.
“The Angola office is special to Dr. Holicki and has become quite busy,” said Michele Porta, practice manager. “Dr. Holicki and his family wanted to say thank you to the communities he serves for an amazing 25 years.”
Porta said Dr. Holicki moved to the Coldwater area originally as there was a need for his services and he had a love for the area and wanted to raise his children there.
“He loves the fact that people around here know their neighbors,” Porta said.
Dr. Holicki and his wife have four children and two grandchildren.
Over the past 25 years, Dr. Holicki has made it a point to see the patients that need him, especially emergency calls.
“He’s said his biggest compliment is to see patients that have been referred by others,” Porta said. “That speaks volumes.”
In the years since he began practicing, ophthalmology has come a long way.
Knowledge about the eye, equipment and instruments used in surgery and technique have all been improved upon.
“Cataract surgery in the past took 45 minutes and had a three-day hospital stay,” Porta said. “Today it is an outpatient surgery that takes 8-10 minutes, has few restrictions once discharged and you have your choice of lens replacement options.”
The anniversary celebration will include catered food, live music and gift drawings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.