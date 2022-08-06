Nine people arrested Thursday, Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Christi L. Bigger, 50, of the 3700 block of South 109 West, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home is in custody on a charge of domestic battery.
• Scott D. Burris, 56, of the 3700 block of South 109 West, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on charges of domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
• Madison J. Farnsworth, 22, of the 5600 block of South 700 East, Hamilton, arrested on the 7700 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, arrested on charges of invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Jennifer L. Kenney, 48, of the 30 block of South 600 West, Angola, arrested at home on a charge of domestic battery.
• Amber N. McCoy, 34. of the 100 block of West Oak Street, Butler, arrested on the 200 block of East Gale Street, Angola, on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Clarence A. Merrifield, 48, of the 30 block of South 600 West, Angola, arrested at home on a charge of domestic battery.
• Burton G. Steward, 33, address unavailable, arrested on North Wayne at Beckland Drive, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
• Scott D. Wareing, 61, of the 3800 block of Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested at home on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Tammy R. Wiley, 53, of the 400 block of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested on the 200 block of East Gilmore Street, Angola, on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
