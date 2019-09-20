Trine main campus enrollment rises 2.6%
ANGOLA — Trine University once again welcomed increasing numbers of students to its main campus this fall, while also recording significant gains in the academic profile of its incoming freshmen.
The university has 2,117 students enrolled on its main campus for fall 2019, according to final enrollment headcount numbers, a 2.6% increase from a year ago. The total includes 1,479 residential students, a 2.3% jump from 2018.
“In a very challenging time for many higher education institutions, Trine University continues to thrive, thanks to our combination of career-focused majors, personal attention and expert faculty,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. “More students also are choosing to take advantage of the more than $155 million invested in our residential campus facilities over the last 19 years.”
Trine saw a surge in graduate student enrollment, which rose more than 31% to 630 for fall 2019. International undergraduate and graduate student enrollment also increased 45% to 409 students for this fall.
Deputy cleared in shooting at suspect
ANGOLA — A Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy who shot at a suspect who allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon has been cleared of any wrongdoing, Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Thursday.
Deputy Zachary Rowlands, a one-year veteran of the force, shot at a truck driven by Vincent Chilcote, 21, of LaGrange, on the morning of Sept. 13. Rowlands was trying to arrest Chilcote on a warrant for alleged failure to appear in court when Chilcote drove at Rowlands in a manner that made him fear for his life, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
“Based upon witness statements and evidence at the scene, the State has concluded that Deputy Rowlands used justifiable, reasonable force,” Musser said in a statement provided to KPC Media Group.
“The guy tried to run over him with his truck. He was in a clear line of sight. It was obvious. (Rowlands) was protecting himself,” Robinson said.
Chilcote fled from police, who attempted to serve a warrant after finding him at the West Otter Lake Public Access Site early on Sept. 13. Chilcote is now facing additional charges along with the original seven for which police were trying to arrest him.
Street closure needed for courthouse expansion
ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty will be approaching the Angola Common Council for approval to close the first block of East Gale Street in order to accommodate an addition to the Steuben County Courthouse.
Liechty will be appearing before the Common Council on Oct. 7 during its regular 7 p.m. meeting in City Hall. Commissioners Ron Smith, president, and Jim Crowl will also attend.
The closing of Gale Street would allow for construction of a 30,000-square-foot addition to the existing historic Steuben County Courthouse. The proposed addition would also take up part of the Steuben County Courtyard, which currently serves like a park.
Republican Women honor Kendallville mayor
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Federation of Republican Women has selected Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe as its 2019 Woman of the Year
Handshoe, a member of the Noble County Republican Women’s Club, was recognized at the 38th Annual “Tribute to Women” Dinner hosted by the Indiana Federation of Republican Women on Aug. 23.
Handshoe has been mayor in Kendallville since 2004 and is currently seeking her fifth term in office. She’s facing Democrat Tim Schlotter in the fall generation election. She’s one of only 12 woman mayors in Indiana out of 120 serving in office.
Council rejects pay freeze for next mayor
AUBURN — How much to pay the next mayor became the subject of the Auburn Common Council’s closest vote of the year in a meeting Tuesday.
On a 3-4 vote, the council rejected an amendment proposing to freeze the mayor’s salary at $2,575 biweekly or $66,950 per year. The council then passed an ordinance raising the mayor’s pay by 6% to $2,730.77 every two weeks, or $71,000 annually.
Councilman Mike Watson proposed the pay freeze. He said he had a hard time justifying a 6% increase for a new, incoming mayor. Current Mayor Norm Yoder is retiring after 20 years in office. The next mayor will be either Democrat Sarah Payne or Republican Mike Ley, with the winner of the Nov. 5 election taking office Jan. 1.
Board moves forward with school improvements
WATERLOO — A plan for proposed building improvements at J.R. Watson Elementary School in Auburn moved forward Tuesday night with the DeKalb Central school board’s approval of preliminary resolutions.
The proposed project includes a new, larger cafeteria and kitchen and renovations of an enclosed courtyard into educational space.
The total project cost will be $4.95 million, the board heard. It will be financed by a general obligation bond.
The project had been part of a larger, proposed $37.6 million school facilities upgrade that voters in the school district rejected in May.
United Way sets record goal for campaign
AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County has begun its annual campaign to raise money to benefit DeKalb County.
Tonya Weaver, superintendent of Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools and a United Way board member, is serving as the annual campaign chairperson.
The goal of the campaign is to raise $800,000 to impact the areas of education, health, and financial stability for all people in DeKalb County. With this goal, the United Way of DeKalb County Board of Directors and campaign team are seeking the organization’s largest campaign in its history.
“It’s an ambitious goal, but it is going to take ambitious goals to meet the challenges that we face as a community,” said Zach Washler, executive director of United Way of DeKalb County.
Developer plans more homes in Albion
ALBION — The town of Albion is gaining more housing.
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Keith Leatherman, of Monarch Development, and Town Manager Stefen Wynn presented plans for the 21-home Village of White Oaks phase III-IV development on the town’s west side, south of Village Drive.
Granite Ridge Builders will be handling the construction of the homes, according to Leatherman.
It’s the second major development announced by Granite Ridge in Noble County, after the builder committed to a 60-home development in Ligonier earlier this year.
Commissioners see plans for courthouse annex
ALBION — Noble County Commissioners got a more detailed look at what an annex building could look like during a special session Thursday at the Noble County Courthouse.
The commissioners asked American Structurepoint to narrow down the options as they consider consolidating Noble County offices under two roofs — a renovated courthouse and a new county government building.
The county currently operates in seven buildings that it owns and two buildings that are leased. To make county government more convenient for all those who have business with the county, the commissioners requested the space study to attempt to consolidate its operations.
The goal remains to have bids and financing ready to go in the spring of 2021.
