ANGOLA — When Benjamin (Ben) Sears of Angola presents the response from the Class of 2023 at Trine University’s Commencement ceremony on Saturday, he’ll be following in his father’s footsteps.
Both Ben and his father, Chris, won the Robert B. Stewart Award winners for their respective class.
The award is the highest honor Trine gives to a graduating senior, with the recipient representing the graduating class in giving a response to the alumni welcome at the Commencement ceremony.
“I’m not a person that likes to have attention brought to me,” said Chris, who graduated with an electrical engineering degree from what was then Tri-State University in 1993. “If I’d known I had to speak I might not have tried so hard.”
Two majors plus MBA
Ben will graduate from Trine with a double major in accounting and finance, and earned his MBA as well.
He’s the third family member to graduate from Trine. His older brother Bryan graduated with a degree in computer science and information technology in 2021.
“They both ended up at Trine because I told them I wasn’t taking out any debt for them,” Chris said. “Trine ended up giving out some good scholarships for them. They were able to live at home or live in a rental we had. They’ll graduate without any debt.”
Ben agreed that Trine was a cost-effective option, and “it just made sense with my family being so close.”
“I already had friends here, which made it easy for me to get assimilated with them,” he said.
Ben became very involved on Trine’s campus while completing a double major and a graduate degree, participating in the Commuter Club, Ehinger Fellows and Trine Christian Athletes, and serving as treasurer in Accounting Club, social chair and treasurer in the Christian Campus House, president in Delta Mu Delta, and Ketner School of Business senator in Student Government.
He also volunteered extensively off campus, including going on three mission trips and serving with the Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center.
He said his father’s example inspired him to excel at Trine.
“I’ve seen my dad excel in his personal life and professional career,” Ben said. “I’ve always looked up to him and wanted to be like him, and that inspired me to excel in my studies, to ask questions in class and to be a community leader.”
He said his mom, Jennifer, also taught him the importance of serving and helping others through her example.
“She did this through her career as a nurse and then as a teacher at Angola High School,” he said. “I wanted to emulate her service mindset in my life.”
A different world
Chris said Ben’s involvement stands out more than it would have when he was at Tri-State.
“It was a different world back then,” he said. “There were only 200 people in my class when I graduated. I was part of everything back then. You had to be because there were only 200 of you.”
Ben said there was never any pressure from his dad to earn the Stewart Award. However, Chris did ask him about it from time to time.
“It was more of a making fun, ‘Hey I got this when I was your age,’ ” Ben said. “It was cool when I was able to call and say I got this award. I was super surprised when I got it and super grateful and humbled as well.”
After graduation, Ben will move to Indianapolis start his career in the leadership development program at Republic Airways, where he interned as a Trine student. Ben had three internships during his time at Trine.
In the meantime, Chris is proud of what Ben has accomplished this far.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “He’s a hard worker. It’s neat to see some tradition going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.