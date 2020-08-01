AUBURN — Indiana State Police records released Friday reveal the name of a man who was shot by an Auburn Police officer during a traffic stop on July 23.
Trevor Adam Carl Storey, 41, was wounded by a gunshot and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment, according to police statements. He has not been charged with a crime yet in connection with the incident.
The records released Friday do not list the name of the officer who shot Storey. The log report with the information came from the Indiana State Police and its response, so although it lists the Fort Wayne district officers who responded, it does not detail what Auburn Police Department officers were present.
Auburn has not released information to date about the incident, which is being investigated by Indiana State Police due to the circumstances of the incident.
DeKalb County Jail records reveal that Storey previously was arrested for resisting law enforcement three times between 2015 and 2018.
He most recently was arrested Jan. 22, by the Garrett Police Department on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and a syringe, a misdemeanor charge for display of an altered interim license plate and a habitual offender enhancement. At that time, he listed an address in the 1300 block of South State Street in Kendallville. The case still is pending in a DeKalb County court.
The July 23 shooting occurred during a traffic stop of a motorcycle around 11:30 a.m. on Auburn’s south side, near the intersection of Phillip Street and DeKalb Avenue, one block north of Auburn Drive.
During the traffic stop, a male driver hopped off the motorcycle and pointed a handgun at an Auburn Police officer, and the officer fired at least one round from his duty weapon, Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker said on the day of the shooting.
Walker said the police officer was making a traffic stop of the motorcycle after witnessing a violation. The motorcycle operator was reported to have a suspended license, he added.
State police records show an initial police radio report of a traffic stop with multiple shots fired and no officers injured.
Records released Friday described Storey as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 201 pounds. However, recent court records list Storey as 5-foot-11 and 166 pounds.
He also was arrested Aug. 31, 2018, by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, both felonies. At that time, he listed an address on South Lee Street in Garrett. No court records could be found online relating to that arrest.
He was arrested Nov. 30, 2015, by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of resisting law enforcement. His address at that time was in the 1100 block of North Franklin Street in Garrett. No court records could be found online relating to that arrest.
The Garrett Police Department arrested Storey on June 8, 2015, on charges of resisting law enforcement/use of vehicle, driving while suspended with a prior offense and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. His address at that time also was at the Franklin Street address in Garrett.
Related to the June 8, 2015, arrest, on May 5, 2016, Storey was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, both Level 6 felonies, with a habitual offender enhancement. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years plus a four-year habitual offender enhancement. The judge suspended 1 1/2 years, resulting in a five-year incarceration sentence. Court records show the charges of driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia and false or fictitious registration were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Indiana Department of Correction records show that Storey was released from prison on Oct. 31, 2017. In a later development in that case, Storey admitted a probation violation on Oct. 3, 2018, and was sentenced to an additional 515 days in the Indiana Department of Correction. He was released Nov. 30, 2019.
Department of Correction records indicate Storey was sentenced in Allen County in 2013 for maintaining a common nuisance; in DeKalb County in 2009 for failure to return to lawful detention/escape; in Noble County in 2002 for dealing in a controlled substance; in DeKalb County in 2009 for theft-receiving stolen property; and in LaGrange County in 1997 and 1998 for burglary.
State police records released Friday also identified a 31-year-old woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle. She has not been charged with any crime and, from what records currently show, did not appear to be directly involved in the shooting.
Records show the 2006 Honda motorcycle Storey was riding is registered to a resident of Mobile, Alabama, with a license plate that expired in 2019.
