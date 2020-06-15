ANGOLA — Two motorcycle operators were injured when they collided early Monday morning in rural Steuben County.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies found the motorcycles in the 1400 block of north C.R. 350E around 5:30 a.m. and both drivers injured. Thirty-one-year-old Andrew Jones was taken to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, said a news release.
The other driver, 25-year-old Charles Carpenter of Columbia City, was treated at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola. No further medical information was available Monday.
Jones was operating a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle southbound when he made a left hand turn into a private driveway into the path of Carpenter’s northbound 2004 Honda motorcycle, say investigators. The motorcycles collided.
The weather and roadway were clear at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor, said the report. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
