ANGOLA — The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County is holding its 10th Annual Casino Night and Auction on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at Club Paradise off of North Bay View Road.
“We are very excited to be back Club P,” said Adrienne Long, the development coordinator for the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
The casino night is one of the largest events in Steuben County and allots for more than one third of the funds used to run the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
“Our shelter would not be able to function without this event,” said Long.
For adults 21 and over only, the casual event brings in hundreds of supporters from the Steuben County and the tri-state areas. With and ultimate goal of $150,000 the shelter is well on its way, having already raised $56,000.
“With your generosity we have achieved recording breaking adoptions, nearly 1,000 pets found their forever homes in 2021,” said Long.
Some of the games will be blackjack and roulette as well as novelty games like heads or tails. There will also be a giant wheel with the faces of current adoptable pets’ faces on it.
“The community is very excited,” said Long.
The former kissing dog Augie Doggie has retired and a new pup will be in his place this year. The new pup has not been announced, but he will be one the good boys or girls who are currently up for adoption at the shelter.
The event is presented by Ralph and Sheri Trine. Other sponsors include the Steuben County Community Foundation, Dry Dock Marine Center, Everage Auto, JICI Construction, Metal X, Barton Lake RV and Double Envelope, to name a few.
“Donations of a variety of silent auction items including gift certificates are appreciated,” said Long.
Tickets to Saturday’s event can be purchased from the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County’s website chssteubencounty.org. Individual tickets are $35 and include one bag of chips. Then there are six different sponsorship levels depending on the amount donated. More chips can be purchased the night of the event.
Long noted even if local supporters cannot make the June 4 event they could still participate in the online silent auction through their website at chssteubencounty.org or call 833-2877.
The Steuben Community Foundation has been instrumental for organizing the webpage for the tickets and silent auction Long explained.
“Support your furry friends, one chip at a time!” states the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.