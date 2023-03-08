ORLAND — Representatives of the Orland Chamber of Commerce requested the ability to serve light alcohol during an event at the town park in Monday’s meeting of the Orland Town Council.
The matter was tabled until the April meeting.
Orland Chamber of Commerce President Karan Norton and Orland Chamber of Commerce Secretary Sheila McCrea asked the town to consider temporarily suspending the town’s no-alcohol rule at the park for one of their events.
Norton said a running event that would include beer and wine. She mentioned that the event was to be scheduled for July, and that for that they were working with a trusted, licensed and insured beer and wine vendor.
“Just to bring people into our town,” said Norton.
She said several places have already held similar activities, and it was evident that the runs with a wine and beer component were bringing in extra people. She further stressed that they selected a reputable local business as their alcohol provider for the event.
“People who give back to our community,” said Norton.
Orland Town Council President Robin Sears said she was unwilling to make such an allowance for several reasons. First, she said, her main concern was that the town might be liable for damages if someone misbehaves.
Norton agreed that adding an alcohol component might seem controversial, but they were committed to doing everything in the right way. She further stressed that it was also controversial that tobacco and cigarettes were allowed at Orland Park premises, but not alcohol.
In addition, as McCrea pointed out alcohol was often consumed on the Orland Park property in disguise.
Sears said that if people were doing something illegal and were not officially caught, that was different from allowing alcohol officially.
“It’s not a risk I personally want to undertake,” said Sears.
Other town council members took a more relaxed approach to allowing light alcohol to be served for a few days in the town park with heavy prerequisites required from the organizers, such as limiting the space where the alcohol can be served not only to hours of a particular event, but also to a particular space within the park.
Compromise was proposed by the Orland Town Attorney Kevin Bruns who suggested that the applicants prepare the documents detailing how much responsibility they would take over any unforeseen instances arising from their event.
“Everything creates liability,” said Bruns.
However, he continued, the liability concerns can be addressed. The documentation suggested by him might include an insurance for a substantial amount where the town is added as an additional insured, or a plan to hire an off-duty police officer to oversee the event at the expense of the organizers.
