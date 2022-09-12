ANGOLA — The annual Cruise to the Monument still needs a little help from Angola’s friends.
The event, 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 is still looking for a few volunteers to help with the logistics of the event.
Cruise to the Monument was the brain child of local car enthusiast Dan Campball, who since passed away, but the event remains a local festival and a fun community event for people to enjoy and to show off their cars, said Economic Development and Planning Director for the City of Angola Jennifer Barclay.
“We think it’s a great community event to bring people to the downtown,” said Barclay.
What makes the event so unique is that it is staged around the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument in the Public Square and the four roads, or spokes, that extend from it. The busy roads are closed for the event.
Barclay said Trine University fraternities have stepped up, and a lot of the tasks that should be performed by the volunteers, such as parking should now be completed, but the city could still use some help.
“We could use a few more here and there, probably the biggest thing we need is to shut down the quads,” said Barclay. “And that’s like from 1 to 4 (p.m.) that I need help with.”
Barclay also noted that a few more people were needed at registration and help is needed organizing volunteers. But other than that, a lot of people volunteered, and a lot of Trine students volunteered, making around 40 volunteers in total.
There is no fee to participate in the Cruise-in. Participants of the event will bring their collector car, hot rod, antique and or custom car to share with the public. Participating vehicles should register in front of City Hall on the Public Square after parking.
Food vendors, as well as some local establishments and event vendors will be open, and among others there will be Beached Boys Grill, Hoosier Mama Food Truck, the Rotary, and TLC House — a non-profit women’s shelter service that will be doing cotton candies.
Barclay said that now the event was “pretty full” from the vendors point of view, but the city was still looking for desserts and tried to make sure that the audience coming to the event will also visit the local dining places.
“We want to make sure people also visit the local brick and mortar (establishments),” said Barclay.
Along with the food options, the visitors will also get an opportunity to learn about the local transportation history from Historic Transportation Tours sponsored by Angola Historic Preservation Commission. The tour will point out various structures that housed businesses related to the transportation industry.
Angola Historic Preservation Commission and Angola Historical Society started to do city tours a few years ago. One of their tours was about old town ghost houses — houses that are no longer there, said Commission member Lou Ann Homan. This year they decided to combine their yearly tour with the Cruise to the Monument .
“This year we decided that we would work with the Cruise to the Monument, which is every year, and it’s about, obliviously, cars,” said Homan.
The guides to the tours will be at the selected locations from 6-7 p.m., they will wear green shirts and the visitors will be able to ask them questions or listen to the stories of some of the locations, not necessarily circle all.
Sponsors of the event include Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Trine University, Angola Main Street, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, and others. Those that helped facilitate the event will get their logo on advertising for the event, to show sponsors’ support of this community.
“Sponsorships will go toward the promotion of the event, live music, as well as helping to support our staff,” said the city.
This week the city will assemble goody bags distributed to cruise-in participants, and they are going to include a dash plaque from the city.
For more information, or to register as a volunteer, sign up at https://forms.gle/3fEtKkPBSoivZHVz6. To register as a dessert vendor, fill out the form at https://www.angolain.org/
egov/documents/1659010950_82088.pdf.
