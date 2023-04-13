ANGOLA — Angola mayoral candidates Dave Martin and Colleen Everage presented their vision for the city at the Steuben County Farm Bureau meeting Tuesday.
Both candidates shared their memories about their connections to farm life. Martin said he spent his summers through about 15 years old on his family farm. He then worked as a commercial pilot for nearly 50 years.
In 1988 ran for Common Council for the first time, and he got elected in 1996. Now Martin hopes to proceed to becoming a mayor.
“There are some things that I’d like to accomplish that only a mayor has the authority to do,” said Martin.
He said that in his term as mayor he is going to concentrate on solving the gas problem that puts impediments to further community development.
“We’re limited on gas to the point where we cannot add any buildings or expand without getting more capacity,” said Martin.
Martin said that although NIPSCO did not quite forecast demand, the gas problem the community ran into is not entirely caused by them, as NIPSCO gets capacity regulations from the state.
“There are some long-term solutions that are available to us,” said Martin.
The second issue Martin suggested to focus on is housing that has emerged as a new pressing issue with waiting lists for the apartments in the community and just a few houses on sale. Martin said that the gold standard for increasing housing supply in the community is developing single-family owner occupied housing.
“There are some tools the city does have available to it to help foster those developments,” said Martin.
He explained that to some extent the city has already started using those tools with four apartment complexes that are in works right now and other projects including through public-private partnership.
“I’ve been working very hard and getting that going,” said Martin, warning that housing depends on energy supply.
Finally, said Martin, it was important for him to preserve and improve the existing quality of life in Angola including in terms of transportation and bike usage, downtown projects and development, townhouse projects, and such.
“Personally, I’m hoping that when the county moves the courthouse some of the attorneys will vacate some of the downtown buildings and they can have a little bit higher and better use,” said Martin.
One of the questions that was asked during the meeting included what Martin was going to do in terms of lockdowns in cases of the pandemic. Martin said that the government should control the government offices and protect its employees, but it has no right to intervene in other entities and institutions functioning.
Other questions from the farmers focused on drainage availability and equitable rates for the ditches and drainage taxation and childcare.
Childcare issue was addressed by Everage, who said she is not a big fan of conservative childcare techniques such as screaming and name calling.
Through taking care of her children, Everage came to the conclusion that the community was in need of a childcare facility where many people could afford the tuition. The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Early Learning Center helps address some of the need, there is a shortage for early child care in the area.
“We definitely need more care and there is a formula for success: you have to have so many children at such a price for you to be able to be sustainable,” said Everage.
Everage said she grew up on a farm, and she also takes pride in her membership in the Farm Bureau. Growing up she would ride on the back of the planter with her brothers and enjoyed the bright pink color of the soybeans.
“I’m still close with the farmers that surrounded us in DeKalb County,” said Everage. “They were hard working and amazingly resilient, they never complained and they just always knew how to get things done.”
She said she got her spirit for serving others from her mother who ran for state representative in a Republican primary and served on the DeKalb Central school board for 20 years. Everage said she is Republican and fiscal conservative because she aligns with those values, and she chose Angola as a place to live with her family because she wanted that experience for her children.
“Children, I wanted them to grow up in northeastern Indiana because it’s so powerful because you get that base that gives you the confidence to go out and do anything,” said Everage. “We’re in a community that is surrounded with love.”
In Angola, said Everage, even when she is not with her children, she feels confident that someone is watching them.
For that childcare is also one of her priorities for the community, along with the economic development, housing and urban farming.
“I am known to be a creative problem solver,” said Everage. “And if I don’t know the answer, I know who to call.”
