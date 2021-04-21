ANGOLA — In the early days of what is now the George Anspaugh Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7205, the post itself sat up closer to North Wayne Street.
Through the years the post has seen some changes, including moving further back on the property and building expansions. On May 1, the comrades and auxiliary members invite the community to celebrate 75 years of the post with food, drinks, music and fun all taking place at the post, 2013 N. Wayne St.
“We currently have 378 members including the auxiliary and our veterans,” said Post Commander Greg Thompson. “It’s split pretty much 50/50 between auxiliary and veterans.”
The oldest member of the post is World War II veteran Bob Tiffany, who turned 99 in January, said Thompson.
Dignitaries including Angola Mayor Dick Hickman, State Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola, and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, have all been invited to attend the May event, as well as VFW state officials.
Thompson said the day of the celebration, he plans to give a brief history of George Anspaugh, who was Steuben County’s first casualty of World War II.
“I want to share why the post is named the George Anspaugh Memorial Post,” he said. “I’m going to give George’s biography, talk about the battle, and why the name of the post.”
Enlisting in 1940, Anspaugh was one of 32 Indiana men enlisting in the U.S. Navy that particular week. In September 1941 he reported for duty on the USS Houston.
The Houston arrived in the Philippines in November of that year as part of the Asiatic Fleet. The Houston saw combat in February 1942 in the Battle of Makassar Strait. For weeks following, it was in frequent combat with the enemy.
At the end of February 1942 the Houston was engaged in battle with a large Japanese force heading for Java. Hit multiple times by enemy fire, the Houston sank early on March 1, 1942 with approximately 700 of its 1,000-plus man crew killed in action. More than 300 survivors were sent to prisoner of war camps.
It wasn’t until January 1946 that Anspaugh’s family received confirmation that George was killed in action while on board the USS Houston. He was 19 years old.
The post was dedicated in Anspaugh’s name later that year.
Thompson said he enlisted the help of his sister to find some relatives of Anspaugh to invite them to the ceremony on May 1. She has also helped him dig up some of Anspaugh’s history through her enjoyment of genealogy and history research.
In addition to sharing information about George Anspaugh during the festivities, Thompson said there will also be an auxiliary installation ceremony for any auxiliary member, current or new, who wishes to participate.
“The auxiliary helps out so much with our comrades,” Thompson said.
At one time, the auxiliary was made up of just women, but as women have been allowed into combat and have become more prevalent in the military, Thompson said the auxiliary has since grown to also include a number of men.
Anyone wishing to join the VFW or the auxiliary can bring their DD-214 or that of a qualifying loved one to the post, including during the celebration.
For more information on the celebration or on the VFW, contact Thompson at 687-9695.
