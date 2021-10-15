INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has already logged its first death attributable to influenza this season, coming within the first two weeks of statewide monitoring.
After having just seven reported flu deaths in the 2020-21 season in total, far lower than the average flu year, this season has started with an unusually early first death.
Indiana health officials are urging Hoosiers to get immunized against influenza after confirming the first flu-related death of the 2021-22 flu season. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
Indiana has averaged about 103 flu deaths per year over the last nine years, although that average included two season with fewer than 10 deaths and one with more than 325. Most years, the state logs about 70-150 fatalities attributable to flu.
Seven deaths were recorded in 2020-21, but 137 in 2019-20, which was a more typical season.
“Although influenza deaths last year were some of the lowest we have seen, that is largely due to the COVID-19 mitigation measures most Hoosiers were following, such as staying home and wearing masks,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. “The flu remains a very real threat to Hoosiers, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to get a flu shot to help protect themselves and our hospital systems, which are still strained by the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Because infants younger than 6 months can’t be vaccinated, it’s important that anyone in a household where a young baby lives or visits get a flu shot to protect the child. Healthcare workers also are urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting illness to their patients.
It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so the CDC recommends early vaccination. However, the flu vaccine can be administered at any time during the season, which typically runs from October through May.
Influenza is a viral infection of the respiratory tract. It is spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose.
Although anyone can get the flu, some people are at higher risk of flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization and death. Those most at risk include pregnant women, young children under 5 years old, people with chronic illnesses, people who are immunocompromised and the elderly.
It is especially important for these individuals to be vaccinated each year.
Common signs and symptoms of the flu include: fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater, headache, fatigue, cough, muscle aches, sore throat and runny or stuffy nose.
Many of those symptoms are similar to COVID-19, so distinguishing between flu and COVID-19 can be difficult, although there are confirmatory tests available for both viruses to people can tell one versus the other.
Both flu and COVID-19 are highly contagious respiratory diseases, but mortality rates for COVID-19 are notable higher, especially for older patients. Flu, on the other hand, is more dangerous to young children, where very few young people suffer serious symptoms from COVID-19.
People can help prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands and staying home when sick.
Flu shots are available at most doctors offices, pharmacies and free clinics run in communities.
According to the CDC, about half of U.S. adults typically get flu shots each year, while about 60% of children are immunized each season.
Flu season doesn't typically start to pick up until December, but then infection rates generally remain elevated through March or April before falling off again as warmer weather returns.
Last year, flu rates held near record lows, with health officials contributing measures such as masking, social distancing and stay-at-home policies helping to drastically reduce the number of flu cases spreading around the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.