ANGOLA — Over the last five years, the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. has created $333 million in investment in Steuben County while working on more than 73 different projects.
Last year alone, SCEDC tackled eight major projects that led to significant investment in the county. Since its inception nearly 20 years ago, the organization has helped create about 770 jobs and retain thousands more.
Those figures come from a 2020 Year in Review Report the 501-c(3) nonprofit just put out, which highlights some of the things it did to help further economic development in Steuben County last year.
Steuben County, like most other U.S. counties, weathered a pandemic-induced economic downturn, with some retail and service businesses forced to close their doors or lay off staff due to a decrease in demand for products or services. Most of that was temporary.
But the SCEDC’s report contains an eye-popping statistic regarding just how bad things were during the peak of the crisis.
At one point in 2020, the report says, Steuben County had an unemployment rate of 21%, believed to be the highest recorded unemployment level in the county’s history. Local unemployment has since fallen to a pre-pandemic level of under 4% — making Steuben County’s economic recovery one of the more robust in the state.
As Steuben County continues to round the corner, SDEDC Executive Director Issac Lee says the organization will continue to focus the brunt of its efforts on business retention and expansion.
“I continue to talk with industries every day that express to me the need to expand our workforce population,” Lee said in the report. “Currently, our labor force participation rate continues to remain constant.”
The three main variables affecting labor force participation locally are the right housing mix to keep employees close to employers, adequate daycare options and people not being aware of career pathways or entry points for a number of workforce clusters, SCEDC says.
“These three items alone are areas that we have continued to facilitate and navigate during 2020 and will continue into 2021,” Lee said.
Along with completing a housing strategy study commissioned by the High Performance Group in 2020, the SCEDC also worked on number of private projects aimed at meeting the urgent need for new housing in Steuben County. It also teamed up with Trine University capstone students to study what other rural markets are doing to better facilitate daycare needs.
Lee says the SCEDC will continue to build around its core objectives, but place additional emphasis on four priorities in 2021: continue a comprehensive business retention and expansion process, continue to utilize its housing strategy to increase development of additional housing units in Steuben County, deploy an industry needs assessment and co-work assessment, and lastly, continue to raise private sector capital to further its initiatives and organizational mission.
