ANGOLA — A better, more vibrant gateway to Angola from Interstate 69 and U.S. Highway 20 has been in the plans for several years, but Wednesday the project finally got the green light from the Angola Redevelopment Commission.
The one lone bidder for the project, Primco, Fort Wayne, bid a base bid of $341,600 for the project, an alternate for an additional $100,095 that brought the bid total to $441,695.
“They are the only one that responded when we contacted companies to bid,” said City Engineer Amanda Cope. “They were the only company that was interested in the work.”
The engineer’s estimate on the project was $318,000, so the bid did come in over estimate.
The estimate was provided by HWC Engineering, Fort Wayne. Clerk-treasurer Deb Twitchell said the contract with HWC for the design work was signed January 2019.
Cope said Primco is the company that originally built the bridge and they look forward to doing the project to add to it.
Twitchell said the money is there to cover the project in its entirety.
Cope said there was some cushion added to the estimate of $318,000 that brought up what was budgeted for the project to around $350,000.
“We always like to add a little cushion to the engineer’s estimate,” she said.
The reason she speculated for the higher than anticipated bid is construction costs continuing to be high right now, with no real signs of going down any time soon.
City Economic and Planning Director Vivian Likes said from an economic development standpoint, the gateway project is something that has to be done.
“We have heard before that people really like the Innovation Park, the downtown improvements, even South Wayne Street and the apartment project but we’re asked ‘when we will do something with our gateway’,” she said. “We have people telling us that our entryway leaves a lot to be desired.”
As the meeting concluded Wednesday, Likes congratulated the commission for making history by approving the bid to get the project going.
“You all should be very proud of that,” she said.
