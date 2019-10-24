Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced the promotion of Trooper Aaron Meyer to the position of detective.
Detective Meyer, who lives in Steuben County, will serve in the Intelligence and Investigative Technologies Section, Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. Detective Meyer earned this promotion through a competitive selection process.
Detective Meyer, is a six-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. He is a 2007 graduate of Angola High School and a 2011 graduate of Taylor University in Upland, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Youth Ministries.
In March of 2012, Meyer graduated from the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy, and was then assigned to the Toll Road Post, where he worked a road patrol assignment in Zone 4 in the LaGrange and Steuben County areas. In December of 2015, Meyer left the department for a short period to work as a rescue agent for the not-for-profit organization Destiny Rescue. In this capacity, Meyer’s primary duties were related to the investigation and recovery of human trafficking victims overseas.
In April of 2017, Meyer returned to the Indiana State Police, and was again assigned to the Toll Road Post, until transferring to the Fort Wayne Post in April, where he has since been assigned and working road patrol duties in Steuben County.
Detective Meyer is married and lives in Steuben County wife his wife and two children.
