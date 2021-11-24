Three people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Casey R. Ketcham, 33, of the 200 block of West Maumee Street, Angola, arrested on Old. U.S. 27 at C.R. 6900N on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Aguilar D. Martin, 25, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, Angola, arrested on S.R. 327 at C.R. 350N on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license.
• Joseph M. Swander, 32, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
