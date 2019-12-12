ANGOLA — Customers of Angola Tax and Accounting can now find the business at its new home, 204 S. Wayne St., Angola, in the old Dunlap Eye Clinic building.
Accountant Parker Rowan said they’re excited for the new location and how it will help them better serve clients.
“It’s all about connecting to our clients better and better,” he said.
The business was started in 1992 by Rowan’s father, Robert, who even when working for other companies had people asking him to prepare their income tax returns.
The business now sees more than 700 clients in the tri-state area, Parker said.
“I am very thankful I can look at my father as a business owner and know he’s successful and people know they’ve never had a bad deal with him,” said Rowan.
Calling the tax and accounting business one that people need, Rowan said he feels they’re successful at addressing needs on a person to person basis.
Rowan joined the firm late in 2013 and is entering his seventh year working full time in the business that he will soon be taking over.
In 2016, he went back to school, studying accounting at Trine University, because he decided to get more involved and to become a bigger part of the business.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting in May 2019.
“That step solidified my desire to not only be a part of the business but also a part of the community I’m serving by joining as an accountant,” he said.
By the end of next year, he will have his enrolled agent license and be able to practice on the same level as his father.
“Businesses are really important for us,” he said. “That aspect is focused on the relationships we build, focusing on goals and desires for them as a business.”
That isn’t to say that individual customers aren’t important, however, as they also want individual customers to be on track to best be helped in whatever services they need provided as well.
“We want people to be on the same page as us,” Rowan said about himself and his father. “We want them to give us the information we need to best help them.”
The business moved to its new location, he said, because of the opportunities for continued growth.
“This location allows us to be more accessible,” he said. “We’ve remodeled and added new technology to better communicate with our clients.”
Rowan said they want to assist people and businesses that want to grow.
“We feel we’re doing a service by helping people stay on top of things so they can reinvest their money locally,” he said.
Services focused on include corporations, small businesses, bookkeeping and accounting as well as personal income tax.
For more information, stop into the office, call 665-7369 or visit angolatax.com.
