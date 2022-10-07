ANGOLA — The Angola Kids League intends to hit a home run with area youth in the spring of 2023 as it plans for a new t-ball field, sound system and park entry way.
Continued growth in participants and a desire to better serve area t-ball players and youth leaguers led to plans for the redesign and investment.
Work on the new t-ball diamond will begin this fall, replacing two other outdated fields.
Meanwhile, the new public address system has been installed and is ready to give the young athletes a major league experience.
While the primary goal of having the ability to page the entire complex at once has been addressed with this new system, each field will now have its own designated sound system. League organizers envision an experience where pre-game music is played, batters are introduced with walk-up music and more.
“We are extremely excited for renovations to begin and can’t wait to share this new experience with AKL families in the spring,” said Scott Gruner, secretary of AKL. “We want to continue to focus on growing our group of young kids and are honored to give them their own special place to play, within the updated AKL facility.”
Serving more than 500 boys and girls who annually participate in offered sports at the complex, the mission of the Angola Kids League is to provide the youth of the community the opportunity to learn the sports of baseball, softball and football in a safe, organized and supervised environment while fostering the principles of good sportsmanship, teamwork, inclusion and discipline as well as building self-esteem and confidence.
The organization strives to ensure that every child will have the opportunity to participate regardless of social or economic standing.
AKL leaders are quick to point out their appreciation for local businesses, several who stepped in and are supporting the project, whether it be monetarily or by donating supplies and services.
Key contributors to the project include Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Vestil Manufacturing, Sherwin Williams, Matt Willis of Willis Welding & Fabricating, Bryan Weber of Weber Painting and Nate Alexander of Nate’s Lawncare.
“The vision that Jack (Hill, board president) and the other board members have for these fields and services are an excellent example of so many great things happening within the community,” said Angie Logan, CEO of Cameron Hospital. “But it’s the collaboration among so many within the community to make this happen that makes this project most meaningful.”
Angola Kids League is a non-profit corporation dedicated to providing the youth of Steuben County the opportunity to learn the sports of baseball, softball and football in a safe, organized and supervised environment. The boys and girls served by The Angola Kid’s League come from both urban and rural areas and represent a broad spectrum of social and economic backgrounds.
