ANGOLA — Steuben County United Way recently awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant totaling $1,500.
The funds will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock to provide meat to hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents in Steuben County.
According to Feeding America, over 880,000 people in Indiana are struggling with hunger, 274,000 of them children. Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens continuously work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities. With the spread of COVID-19, these agencies are facing increased demand as people lose income due to the measures put in place to slow the spread of infection, said a news release from HFH.
This grant will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for the processing of approximately 1,300 pounds of donated livestock, providing more than 6,000 meals through local hunger-relief agencies.
“We are so thankful to have a partner like Steuben County United Way, who is committed to helping us respond to the needs of our communities facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income and right now, that is so important.” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
