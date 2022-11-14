ANGOLA — Get the snow boots out, the window scraper ready and all of the other gear you need for winter weather because it appears to be on the way starting today.
While there was a dusting of snow over the weekend, measurable snowfall is expected to hit northeast Indiana today, and there's a chance of the white stuff continuing to fall the rest of the week.
"Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
LoBiondo explains that, as the storm shifts into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, the weather pattern becomes more complex as a second storm forms off the mid-Atlantic coast. Together, both storms will cause widespread rain and snow showers from the Upper Midwest to New England coast through Wednesday.
Snow across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest will be rather intermittent with on-and-off snow showers. Most locations are likely to see between a coating of snow to a couple of inches.
The exception to this will be downwind of the Great Lakes in parts of Michigan, northern Indiana and northern Ohio, where a quick burst or two of snow could bring slightly higher accumulations.
The National Weather Service Northern Indiana is calling for up to 2 inches of snow in northeast Indiana through Wednesday night.
As the week progresses, the cold will hold across the northern tier of the U.S.; in fact, a reinforced push of cold air is likely before the end of the week.
When this cold air rushes over the Great Lakes Thursday night into Friday, locations downwind of the lakes are expected to get another burst of snow.
The National Weather Service is predicting chances of snow through Saturday, though the greatest chances for measurable snow are Tuesday through Wednesday night according to forecasts available on Monday afternoon.
