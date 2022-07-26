INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Democratic Women’s Coalition is launching an online petition demanding an Indiana Constitutional Guarantee of Women’s Fundamental Rights and has already gathered about 2,000 signatures. The petition calls for health care and reproductive freedom, protection for school-aged girls, economic equality, and dignity.
“The U. S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade motivates our efforts to guarantee Fundamental Rights for Women in the State of Indiana,” said Indiana Democratic Women’s Caucus Steering Committee Member Michelle Livinghouse. “This petition puts legislators who want to control women on notice: Hoosiers statewide support a woman’s fundamental right to self-determination — in all areas of her life.”
Hoosiers who want to sign the petition can do so here: IndianaPetition.com.
The petition states, “Women’s Fundamental Rights are Human Rights. Indiana must give constitutional guarantees to ensure women are treated equally in all areas where state government legislates health care and economic opportunity.”
The Coalition has secured support from numerous other organizations including Indiana Nasty Women, Indiana Federation of Democratic Women, Indiana Women’s Action Movement, the Whitcomb Klinkose Group, Women in Action and The Women’s Coalition Political Action Committee.
“We will continue to fight for basic rights by supporting and electing legislators who stand with the principles expressed in this petition,” said Livinghouse. “We will organize supporters in every corner of the State. Some will give time; others will give money — all will vote in November 2022. Legislators must hear our voices.”
