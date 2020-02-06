ANGOLA — Two different sign requests were approved Tuesday by the Angola Historic Preservation Commission.
A request for Caleo Cafe, 113 W. Maumee St., was for a sign on the window that was already installed.
Cafe owner Irene Ulbrich said she didn’t realize the change was considered a permanent change until it was already on the window.
“I called the city and asked what to do and that’s why I’m showing pictures of it already on the window,” she said.
The sign is a new logo for the cafe, designed by a Peruvian designer and includes some symbolism important to Peruvian culture.
“We have done so many changes inside Caleo and when we had the right weather we just put it up,” she said.
Deb Parcell with Indiana Landmarks said the updated signage meets the city sign ordinance and historic district guidelines, since the guidelines allow lettering on windows. Her recommendation was for approval as submitted.
The other request was by Richard Erman, 155 S. Public Square, for a sign that will help people better identify where his office is.
The sign will be aluminum composite materials, using blue and white for the colors and 3-feet by 4-feet in size.
Erman’s business shares a side door with MJ’s Uptown Antiques in the southwest quadrant of the Public Square.
Parcell said the sign was both correct in material and in following historic district guidelines so approval was recommended.
Any changes to front facades of downtown buildings, or changes that are visible from the front in the designated historic district must receive approval from the Historic Preservation Commission. This includes painting.
