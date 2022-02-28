ANGOLA — On Monday, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County lifted its mask mandate on school buses.
Fremont Community Schools did the same thing.
But Prairie Heights and Hamilton are continuing with their masks optional guidance.
“On Friday,” said Matt Widenhoefer, MSD superintendent, “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their recommendation for masking in various environments. The CDC is making this change to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings. Effective immediately, masks will no longer be required by the CDC on school buses. As a result, masks are now optional on MSD of Steuben County buses and will continue to be optional for students in all other environments.”
This statement echoed at Fremont.
“Some more good news about COVID-19,” said a post on the district’s Facebook page. The district lifted its mask mandate for buses on Monday, also.
Hamilton Community Schools Superintendent Anthony Cassel and Prairie Heights Superintendent Jeff Reed said their policies of optional masking in school facilities would remain.
In recent weeks the CDC has loosened many of its COVID-19 recommendations in the wake of declining cases with the easing of the omicron variant.
