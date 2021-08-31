Area police arrest six people on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Casey M. Evans, 34, of Capital Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Dilan C. Frain, 25, of the 800 block of East 3rd Street, Auburn, arrested in the 2300 block of West C.R. 800S, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor intimidation.
• Cora L. McMillon, 40, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
• Nikolus J. Nevois, 31, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 175W, Fremont, arrested in the 6900 block of Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• Angelo D. Sicard, 40, of the 300 block of Oak Street, arrested in the 500 block of Williams Street on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Andrew S. Williamson, 33, of the 700 block of Shony Drive, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and misdemeanor contempt of court.
