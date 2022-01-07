INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser has filed his paperwork with the Indiana Secretary of State, Division of Elections, to run for a third term as prosecutor.
Filing for state positions that serve on the county level takes place in Indianapolis.
“It continues to be an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Steuben County,” Musser said. “I remain committed to the zealous pursuit of justice and will to continue fight for long prison sentences for the worst offenders.”
At the same time, Musser also pursues treatment and rehabilitation for certain offenders.
“As drug addiction and mental illness continue to intersect with the criminal justice system, I will also pursue treatment and rehabilitation for offenders when possible, and as is appropriate,” Musser said
Musser was elected as Steuben County Prosecutor in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He left private law practice in 2007 to work as a deputy prosecutor in Steuben County. In 2010, Musser was appointed as the chief deputy prosecutor. Musser has handled major felony cases in Steuben County since 2010, and has obtained some of the lengthiest prison sentences in Steuben County history.
Musser received his law degree from Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and a bachelors degree in criminal justice from Indiana University Fort Wayne. Musser is a 1995 graduate of Hamilton High School.
Musser has served as a faculty member for the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council trial advocacy courses. He is a member of the Steuben County Drug Task Force, Child Protection Team, Community Corrections Advisory Board, Child Fatality Team, Sexual Assault Response Team and other various committees and boards relating to the Steuben County criminal justice system. He also currently serves as a board member of the Steuben County Literacy Coalition and is an active member of Fairview Missionary Church.
Musser is a sixth-generation Steuben County native. He has been married to his wife Tia for more than 19 years. They have a son, 18, and daughter, 16.
