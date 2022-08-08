INDIANAPOLIS — Alpha Sigma Tau’s Epsilon Kappa Chapter at Trine University was recently recognized by the National Organization for demonstrating excellence within the 2020-2022 biennium. Awards were announced at Alpha Sigma Tau’s 44th National Convention in Tampa, Florida, June 23-26.
The Epsilon Kappa Chapter was recognized with the Health and Safety Excellence Award, Financial Excellence Award, and Growth and Retention Improvement Award. The Health and Safety Excellence Award is presented to the collegiate chapters exhibiting excellence in risk prevention, reduction, and management measures. The Financial Excellence Award is presented to the collegiate chapters exhibiting excellence in financial management and health. The Growth and Retention Improvement Award is presented to collegiate chapters that have exhibited significant improvement in membership recruitment and retention results.
The chapter has worked consistently over the last four semesters to consistently recruit and work toward achieving total. The chapter also has achieved over an 80% completion rate on the health and safety courses — CommunityEdu, Mental Well-Being for Students, Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention, and Sexual Assault Prevention. Chapter President Julianna Foy also won the Mary Charles Adams Ashby Convention Top Tau award. This award honors an outstanding collegian who embodies the values of Alpha Sigma Tau during Convention.
Chapter President Julianna Foy, Vice President of Member Development Madison Bowling, and Vice President of Finance Emily Lomax were present to accept the award. Chapter Advisor Rachel Detlev and Growth Advisor Katie Smallegan were also in attendance. Both are Epsilon Kappa Chapter alumnae.
The Alpha Sigma Tau National Council congratulates the Epsilon Kappa Chapter for their outstanding hard work, perseverance, and commitment to the Sorority and their community.
For more information on Alpha Sigma Tau’s 44th National Convention awards, including a full list of all recipients, please visit astconvention.org.
About Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority
Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority is a national, lifelong organization that provides women with lasting and meaningful friendships grounded in shared values, relevant skills necessary to navigate life, and opportunities to enrich the lives of women. Since our founding in 1899 at Eastern Michigan University, we have initiated more than 60,000 women who Define Excellence.
About the Epsilon Kappa of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority
The Epsilon Kappa Chapter of Alpha Sigma Tau was established at Trine University in 2009. Since then, more than 100 women have been initiated into the Epsilon Kappa Chapter of Alpha Sigma Tau.
Today, the chapter continues to provide women at Trine University with a community of belonging, personal and professional development opportunities, and an outlet to contribute to the local Angola community.
