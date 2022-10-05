Police make 9 arrests
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Gabrielle L. Douglas, 23, of the 200 block of West Chicago Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Kacy J. Gillham, 24, of the 300 block of Highland Drive, Madison, Wisconsin, arrested on Toledo Street at Broad Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance.
• Christian R. Lehman, 535, of the 400 block of Northcrest Road, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Yolanda D. Saenz, 47, of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael J. Santi Jr., 33, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 445W, arrested in the 400 block of West C.R. 150S on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Johnny L. Squier III, 21, of the 7200 block of South C.R. 800W, Hudson, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 345 mile marker on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Abel O. Tapia, 23, of the 600 block of Avenue D Northwest, Morehaven, Florida, arrested on S.R. 327 at Maple Street, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever having received a license.
• Aaron L. Traxler, 34, of the 10000 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Logan C. Wood, 25, of the 3300 block of North S.R. 127, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
