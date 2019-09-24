ANGOLA — Steuben County Plan Commission has scheduled a fall tire cleanup day for Saturday, Oct. 5.
From 8 a.m. to noon, people can bring their old, unwanted tires to the Steuben County Highway Department, 1900 N. C.R. 200W.
The outreach is meant to assist Steuben County residents in getting rid of potentially hazardous waste.
Old tires left outside trap rainwater and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. They pose a major fire hazard and are extremely difficult to extinguish, says the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Burning tires release toxic gases into the air and leave behind a hazardous oily residue that pollutes streams and ground water, says IDEM.
The plan commission’s outreach is meant to lessen the environmental impact of used tires, said Clint Knauer, director of the Steuben County Department of Building and Planning. It encourages citizens to properly dispose of the tires and do their part to keep Steuben County clean.
“Obviously, you don’t want to burn them or throw them in the ditch,” Knauer said.
Fees are charged by the plan commission to cover some of the costs of properly processing the waste.
The cost per tire from a passenger car is $3. Small tires, like those used on bicycles, cost $1 to drop off each; race car and truck tires, $5; semi and large truck tires, $10; and tractor tires, $12.
Cash only will be accepted. The service is for county residents, not businesses.
The tires can include rims and tubes, but should be free of excess dirt, rocks or debris.
For details about the program, call the plan commission office at 668-1000, ext. 1600.
The company the plan commission partners with shreds the tires to make rubber mulch for playgrounds, said Knauer.
There are a variety of uses for used tires. In 2018, U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association data shows that almost 106 million tires were employed in creating fuel for cement kilns, paper and pulp making and industrial boilers. Around 62 million tires in 2018 were used to make ground rubber such as playground padding.
During the tire cleanup this spring, the plan commission collected 332 tires from the public. That was added to 150 tires that had been collected by highway department workers, a portion of them improperly disposed of along the roadsides.
"We also placed two 40-yard dumpsters and three 30-yard dumpsters at Turkey Lake and Pleasant Lake," said Knauer. "All dumpsters were full at both locations."
The county cleanup efforts may continue this fall with more dumpsters in the northern part of the county, he said.
