Four people arrested Thursday, Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Perry A. Dominguez, 34, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging felony residential entry and intimidation.
• Jesse R. Farhan, 46, of the 4000 block of Quivera Road, Shawnee, Kansas, arrested in the 300 block of South Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Kelly R. Stowe, 47, of the 500 block of North Williams Street, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
• Sallie M. Wireman, 23, of the 300 East Bell Street, Camden, Mich., arrested in Angola on a felony charge of neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor charge of theft.
