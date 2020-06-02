ANGOLA — E.J. Brooks Co., 409 Hoosier Drive, is bringing some equipment back to Angola, installing additional new equipment and bringing 40 new jobs along with it all.
Monday, during a meeting of the Angola Common Council, a resolution was passed giving the company, doing business as TydenBrooks in Angola, a five-year tax abatement for the real estate and a 10-year tax abatement for personal property for new machinery.
“We are really excited about this project,” said Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Isaac Lee. “Many of you will not recognize E.J. Brooks but will TydenBrooks.”
The project, Lee continued, is two-fold, including a real estate investment including upgrades to the building as well as the investment for the new machinery.
The personal property tax abatement is only for the new machinery, not for the machinery returning to the Angola facility from Monterey, Mexico.
“This is one of the higher return on investment projects and it couldn’t be happening to a better company,” he said.
“It is a big undertaking for us,” said Suzan Sanders, controller with TydenBrooks. “We definitely are welcoming the machinery and projects back that started in Angola.”
Sanders said there are currently 25 people working on each of the two shifts running at the facility. Some of those are temporary workers in their 90-day trial window.
“We are almost at our needed head count already,” she said. “We have some big challenges right now but we are looking forward to it.”
City Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes said E.J. Brooks is providing 7% back on its tax savings to the community, making them the second industry in the city to do so.
“We are very fortunate they are partnering with the city toward future economic endeavors,” Likes said.
The common council also approved the 2021 fee for service contract with the SCEDC during Monday’s meeting.
As it has since 2017, the fee will stay at $59,430.
“As we have over the last four years, we’ve decided as a board and finance committee to keep our fee for service structure the same,” said Lee. “in good times and bad, our focus is still our four main objectives. It takes a community to grow, not one person, organization or entity.”
