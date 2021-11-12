FREMONT — As the wind amped up and light rain fell early Thursday afternoon, 10 Fremont Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade students sat around one of the metal-framed picnic tables at the school’s main entrance with an estimated 60 boxed lunches, handmade cards and personalized letters waiting to serve local veterans for Veterans Day.
A little more than one hour later and 55 meals, cards and letters still remaining, the 10 students went door-to-door delivering the chicken noodle lunches to teachers and other school staff.
The students, all members of the Middle School Principal’s Cabinet, were handpicked by Fremont Middle School teachers and office staff for excelling in leadership and responsibility and possessing a high inclination of helping others.
Under the direction of Fremont Middle School Principal Greg Mohler and office secretary Vicki Bice, referred to as Grandma Bice by students, the eighth-grade Principal’s Cabinet members are Brooke Squires, Gabriella Concus, Emery Laughlin, Aubrey Wills, Brayton Moss, Brayden Vanderpool and Brant Bressler; and the seventh-grade members are Emma Creager, Mallorie Hufnagle and Leah Probst.
“We do different events as a way to make the school better,” said Principal’s Cabinet member and eighth-grade Fremont Middle School student Gabriella Concus. “We want to leave an impression for other grades.”
Concus said she and fellow Principal’s Cabinet members discussed taking the cards and letters to the Fremont Moose Lodge 2387 on Monday in hopes they will still be given to local veterans.
“Hopefully we can give the cards to the Moose Lodge to give to veterans or we can give them to veterans on Monday,” Concus added.
