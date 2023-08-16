ANGOLA — One of Steuben County’s Favorite bands will be returning to Angola for a summer encore.
The Hubie Ashcraft Band will be live in Angola Commons Park Friday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ANGOLA — One of Steuben County’s Favorite bands will be returning to Angola for a summer encore.
The Hubie Ashcraft Band will be live in Angola Commons Park Friday.
“They are sure to entertain by performing the best country sounds of today and early years,” said information from Angola Parks’ Tabitha Griva, events and marketing coordinator. “Enjoy dancing, fiddle and music!”
The band also performs high energy rock and some soul in its repertoire.
The Hubie Ashcraft Band will play from 7-9 p.m. at the Roman Beer Performance Center in Commons Park.
People are encouraged to arrive early as the North Wayne Cruise-In classic car show will be on site.
In addition, concessions will be provided by Shigs In Pit with Mad Anthony’s providing refreshments and a sweet treat by another local favorite, Kona Ice.
“Bring your chairs or blankets, your appetite, and your dance moves to this eventful night in the park,” Griva said.
For questions, call the Park office at 665-1588.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.