FREMONT — The annual Friends of the Library Book Sale started Monday at Fremont Public Library. Don’t let the title fool you, books won’t be the only thing available for purchase.
The sale continues through Aug. 12 in the library’s Community Room on the lower level. Book sale hours will mirror the facility’s Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From magazines and audiobooks to CDs and DVDs, the library has reviewed their entire collection. The sale will also have gems like laptop bags and furniture pieces. Undertaking the task was no easy feat, but some criteria helped their process of narrowing down the immense selection.
“We have our own collection development policy and that includes a weeding procedure as well. The big factor that we utilize is if a book or an item hasn’t gone out in the last five years, if it’s had zero check-outs, it’s pretty much lived its life on that shelf. So it’s ready to make room for the newer best sellers,” said Allie Ledet, the adult and teen services librarian.
Fremont’s practice differs from other larger entities around the state. After adjusting for the population served, the library changed their methods.
“Some larger libraries will do only three-year time spans, but we keep it at five with just the numbers we have in our community. That’s pretty much our main gauge point is the ones that have lived out their life on the shelf, we just make room for the ones coming in,” Ledet said.
An array of genres will be represented in the sale including children’s literature, young adult sections, adult fiction and more. The entire process takes several weeks and the efforts of two or three people.
Not to worry though, reviewing the library’s collection still leaves plenty of books accessible to community members.
Items will also range in price, with hardbacks costing $1 and paperbacks starting at 50 cents. Books will find new homes and new purposes during the week.
“I know we get some homeschool parents that would like to come and pursue that collection (children’s literature) mostly,” Ledet said.
Cash and checks are accepted during the sale, with checks made out to Friends of the Library.
“It’s technically run by the Friends of the Library, which is a non-profit organization whose whole purpose is to help support the library, whether it’s financially, which is where this money goes, it’s all handled by the Friends. We just help set it up, but they run it,” Ledet said.
Proceeds can be used in a variety of ways like staff certifications and training to programming.
For more information about Fremont Public Library’s annual book sale visit fremont.lib.in.us or call them at 495-7157.
