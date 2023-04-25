ANGOLA – The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce held its April Lunch and Learn with Theresa Steele, the owner of Steele Business Coaching, at Sutton’s Deli on Tuesday.
During the event, Steele spoke on the instincts assessment tool Kolbe to increase personal and team productivity.
Steele, who is a certified Kolbe consultant, started her presentation with an interactive warm-up asking volunteers to read the words for colors written in fonts that were colored differently than the colors their words stood for.
The first volunteering team should have read the words without paying attention to the colors of their fonts. For example, if the word “green” was written in blue, then the first team should have still read green.
The second team of volunteers was asked to do the opposite – ignore the reading of the words and name the colors of their fonts.
This game was an illustration of how challenging a task might be that requires us to ignore the set procedures we were taught to act upon and trust our guts. That is because, as Steele explained, our mind consists of three parts.
The first one is responsible for thinking per se, or the cognitive part — our IQ, skills, reasoning and knowledge. The second part is about feelings or affects, which is what motivates us, what are our desires and emotions.
Finally, the third part is how we act in terms of our drives, instincts, innate forces, and talents. When all three parts of our mind work in agreement, the decision-making process is smooth and easy.
In real life, however, in a lot of cases, we feel that we were taught the procedures to do things that run counter to our natural instincts, and while in some situations we need to rely on what our mind tells us, in a lot of cases we might discover that our gut feelings were suggesting more viable action alternatives.
Thus, the course of actions that we were taught to follow – think before you act, might be counterproductive, and the reverse order, starting with finding out why you act, or what motivates you might invite better results.
Apple might be a perfect example of this principle at work. Apple is a company with a vision to challenge the status quo in IT technologies through aesthetics and simplicity. Keen awareness of its vision and values delivered the company’s best-selling products.
The same principle can also be employed in everyone’s life or business. Steele maintained that it is important to identify our own and others’ acting principles to maximize our results and help us delegate successfully when working in a team.
Kolbe estimates how much time we spend when taking actions on finding information, or organizing and planning, how easy we start doing something, and how we implement action, which is how we relate to tangibles and handle space.
While there is a spectrum at each of those stages, neither of the ends of the spectrum is necessarily good or bad.
Some people prefer more in-depth information, and others don’t; some need to build a system before they start acting, and others are more flexible; some are easier to deal with uncertainty, and others want to minimize risks; some want to have things, and others are good with abstractions and concepts.
Knowing how you act helps minimize your energy losses. Knowing how your team members act helps to have the right people at the right places. Changing your acting pattern might be hard, but getting rid of ineffective ways to do things might help to save time and money and maximize personal and team results.
Steele reminded that for the community leaders taking this assessment it was important to constantly grow so that the high performers in their teams could follow their example.
In the following question and answer session, Steele suggested that when thinking of the course of actions in terms of businesses and companies to start with figuring out their values first, and spend time familiarizing other team members with them.
Kobe assessment can be made at Kolbe’s official website at kolbe.com, or at a certified Kolby consultant for better assessment results interpretation.
