ANGOLA — In an Angola mayoral race where the challenger asked people to change the status quo, the status quo remained in office.
Angola’s voters are sending Democratic Mayor Dick Hickman back to City Hall for a fifth full term. He resumes office Jan. 1.
Coming up on the short end was Angola Common Councilman Joe Hysong, Republican, by a 834-641 tally, or 57% to 43%.
At Democratic headquarters on the Public Square, a large crowd of Hickman supporters erupted when the vote tally was announced by Democratic Party Chairman Elten Powers. As Hickman embraced his wife, Lynne, he began tearing up, as did many of his supporters in the room.
“I can’t tell you how much this means to me. It just says what our employees and I are doing is right, and I’m no better than any other employee, no more important than any other employee in this community; we are a team,” Hickman said. “They make it the best community they can make it. This justifies what we’re doing is right. I can’t tell you how proud of everyone who supported us. It’s a dog fight every time.”
Hickman thanked Lynne for all of her support, saying that she isn’t fond of politics, but when she gets out there to help, she goes full bore.
Hickman has been in office since early 2001 following the death of Angola Mayor Bill Selman, who was in his third term as mayor. Selman was the first Democrat elected as mayor since the 1920s, the only other time a Democrat held the office, which was for one term. With Hickman’s appointment and subsequent reelections, the Democratic Party has held the seat for 28 years.
“I want to thank Bill Selman for putting me in this position and Betty (Selman, Bill’s wife) for being there,” Hickman said. “It has meant so much, and Suzy Adams has been with me all this time as my administrative assistant.”
Hysong is in his second year in office after having been appointed to the post after at-large Common Councilman Lawnie “Mike” McClelland moved out of the city and thus had to resign. After winning the position in a Republican caucus, Hysong announced he would make a run at the mayor’s office.
All of races for common council were uncontested.
Hickman commended Hysong on the race he ran, which was one of the closest Hickman has had in his five elections, only one of which — in 2015 — was uncontested.
“I just want to say Joe ran a hard race. He’s put an awful lot into it and I appreciate the way he ran the race, it was about ideas, about the future of the city of Angola,” Hickman said.
Hickman also commended Hysong for keeping the campaign positive, “and it hasn’t been that way elsewhere as you know. I really appreciate that effort on his part.”
Hysong said he wants to keep pushing issues that were important to him in the campaign, like bringing quality child care to the community and creating a sidewalk along North Wayne Street.
“I think obviously the people of the city have spoken. I still believe there are issues that need to be taken care of in our community,” Hysong said. “I respect the mayor. I love the mayor, I love the community. Libby and I, we’re not going anywhere.”
After he leaves the council, Hysong said, he doesn’t know how he will become involved, but he will still work hard for the community. He and Libby own four downtown businesses and he plans on remaining active.
“I feel like there are certain things in my heart that I have to do,” Hysong said. “I don’t know what God’s plans are for me next.”
The new person on the five-member legislative body will be Jerry McDermid, Republican, who won the at-large Common Council seat vacated by Hysong. The following are incumbents who also return for four more years in City Hall: Democrats Kathy Armstrong, District C, and Dave Olson, District B; and Republicans Gary Crum, District A, and David Martin, District D. Martin won a sixth term becoming the most-tenured member of the council. He currently serves as mayor pro-tempore and had launched a campaign for mayor last year before Hickman decided to seek another term.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell, Republican, won an unprecedented seventh term in office. Twitchell was first elected to office in 1995 after longtime Clerk-Treasurer Peg Bledsoe decided to retire. Prior to winning in her first election, Twitchell had served as clerk-treasurer in Orland before moving to Angola and taking a position in the clerk’s office, serving under Bledsoe.
There were 431 people who voted early in this election, Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan said. In the absentee balloting, Hickman carried it 206-113. The absentee total, the first to be counted, often is a bellwether for the night to come, which left Hysong supporters at the courthouse a bit down as they waited for the votes to come in.
