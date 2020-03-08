Albion man acquitted
of attempted murder
ALBION — When asked to decide whether Cameron Berkes, 44, of Albion, was trying to kill his wife when he fired a handgun in their mobile home on Oct. 26, 2018, the jury said no.
After a contentious four-day trial, the 12 jurors unanimously decided after two hours and 45 minutes to acquit Berkes on a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder.
The result didn’t mean, however, that Berkes was able to leave the courthouse a free man because jurors opted to convict him on the less serious charges at hand in the trial including a misdemeanor domestic battery charge and a felony criminal recklessness charge.
Berkes also separately pleaded guilty Friday to a Level 4 felony count of unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, ensuring that he will spend at least some time in an Indiana prison.
Elaine Berkes, the defendant’s wife and alleged victim in this case, said of the not-guilty verdict, “It was the best possible outcome I could have asked for.”
Balloons Aloft named state’s best festival
ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft won the Best Event or Festival award at the annual Indiana Tourism Association conference Tuesday in Elizabeth in southern Indiana.
The ITA awards recognize tourism organizations that are deemed creative, innovative and maximize the dollars invested.
Last year, an estimated 25,000 people attended Angola Balloons Aloft at Angola High School.
Marsha Drewes, who along with her husband, Walt, started the event, said it is all the people who work together who make the event as great as it is. Last year was the 10th anniversary for the festival, which annually draws more than 30 balloons, pilots and their teams for a weekend of competition.
This year’s event at Angola High School is scheduled for July 10 and 11, with a morning flight July 12.
Moose Lake Village announces closing
LAOTTO — It might be time to make some alternative summer plans.
Late Feb. 29, the Moose Lake Christian Craft Village announced on Facebook that it would be closing March 2.
This post follows a prior Jan. 7 announcement on the page, stating Moose Lake would be closed until March 3 because of owner Doug Jennings’s health concerns.
The property, which includes a store, bed-and-breakfast cabins, chapel and playground on the lake, is not yet listed for sale, but those interested may send messages to Jennings.
“We Do Not Know What The Future Holds For Us. It Is In God’s Hands,” he wrote on Facebook.
DeKalb eyes new home for highway garage
AUBURN — Potential new sites for the DeKalb County Highway Department were discussed Monday by the DeKalb County Council and County Commissioners.
Commissioners’ President William Hartman reported the commissioners are looking at a property at C.R. 34 and C.R. 427, just south of DeKalb High School, as a possible new location for the department.
Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said the department has outgrown its facility on East Ensley Avenue in Auburn, which also lies in a floodplain. The current site is 4-5 acres and there is no room to stockpile materials, the council heard.
Parker said a site in the center of the county would be the best location for the department.
Hartman said the property being eyed by the commissioners is 15 acres and has an asking price of $210,000.
Council President Rick Ring agreed the department needs a new location, but said he would object to the site at C.R. 34 and C.R. 427.
“It’s an inappropriate location,” Ring said, adding that the land should be used for residential purposes.
We Love Auburn Month sees record attendance
AUBURN — Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association have reported record-breaking participation numbers in February’s We Love Auburn Month activities.
“We Love Auburn Month” began with yarn bombing in downtown Auburn. DeKalb County Haunts provided Haunted Downtown Tours during the first Friday in February.
Activities continued with Auburn Arctic Ice Sculptures at The James Cultural Plaza.
New this year were Valentine’s Day weekend carriage rides around downtown, which were heavily attended.
Mid-February included Upstairs Downtown Tours. “We Love Auburn” wrapped up with a first official Auburn Pub Crawl.
