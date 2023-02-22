Freezing rain followed by rain made for some difficult conditions on Wednesday, including all of the school districts choosing to delay classes by two hours in the morning. There were periods of freezing rain early, but with temperatures hovering around the 32-degree mark much of the day, ice built up throughout the day, like on the windshield of this Jeep Cherokee in downtown Angola, above. It also meant people like Steuben County Jailer Josh Bosher, at left, got to spread some ice melting compounds along sidewalks on Gale Street, or in the case of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, a maintenance staff worker treats the walk in the top left corner of this photo. Just about everything that was outdoors that didn't have blood pulsing through it ended up icing or dripping icicles, like this sign at the crossing of the Public Square at East Maumee Street (below). Some roads were slick in the morning but mainly tended to be wet. Some sidewalks were also slick in spots.
