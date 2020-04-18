Athletic director out of COVID-19 danger
LIGONIER — Though he hasn’t tested negative for coronavirus just yet, Tom Schermerhorn is out of the “danger zone” now, his wife, DeeDee Schermerhorn, said.
“We’re praising the Lord for that,” DeeDee told KPC Media Group last week.
Schermerhorn, West Noble High School’s athletic director, had been in critical condition at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne while battling COVID-19. Now, it looks like his fight is almost won.
His wife said that by the end of the week, Schermerhorn should be fully transitioned from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility, where he will finish recovering.
Local airports receive federal funding
INDIANAPOLIS — Airports in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties each will receive funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act recently passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.
Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, announced Indiana will receive nearly $67 million in funding to assist 65 Hoosier airports through the CARES Act.
Locally, the DeKalb County Airport south of Auburn will receive $69,000, and the Kendallville Airport and Tri-State Steuben County Airport near Angola will receive $30,000 apiece.
Auburn Spring collector car auction canceled
AUBURN — RM Sotheby’s has canceled its annual Auburn Spring auction at Auburn Auction Park due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had been scheduled to take place May 7-9.
The auction traditionally features a lineup of hundreds of collector cars as well as automotive memorabilia.
“We have made this decision to safeguard the health and well-being of our clients, auction visitors, and staff as well as due to uncertainties surrounding the logistical feasibility of a live auction event under current circumstances,” the company said in an announcement on its website.
“We look forward to welcoming our clients, collectors, and enthusiasts to the Auburn Auction Park for Auburn Fall — a Labor Day weekend tradition — later this year,” the company said. The annual fall auction is scheduled to mark its 50th year.
Bluegrass group cancels Kendallville festival
KENDALLVILLE — The Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association last week announced that its Memorial Day weekend festival is canceled due to coronavirus.
“It is with sadness I must report that, for the first time in our 43-year existence, the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association has been forced to cancel one of our bluegrass festivals,” the association posted to its Facebook page on Sunday.
The four-day festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds being affected by coronavirus restrictions like so many other events. The festival traditionally draws throngs from around the Midwest and nation.
Kendallville companies notify state of layoffs
KENDALLVILLE — No-Sag Products issued a WARN notice to the city and state last week, saying that it is completing incremental layoffs affecting 95 workers at its Kendallville site.
The notice from No-Sag came shortly after nearby industrial park neighbor Hendrickson filed notice that it had furloughed 103 employees because of the ongoing pandemic.
Jason Maneke, human resources manager for No-Sag, said in the notice dated April 14 that the layoffs will be for an indefinite time, but shouldn’t be permanent.
The reason behind the layoffs, like those at many other area manufacturers, is COVID-19.
“We would like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter states.
Motel standoff criminal case set for hearing
ANGOLA — A pretrial conference in one of Steuben County’s highest profile cases in recent years will be held Monday.
Joshua A. Kelley, 37, of Waterloo, remains in Steuben County Jail following his arrest June 14, 2018, at a Fremont area motel. Kelley withstood two shots of pepper spray into his room before giving up after a day-long standoff with numerous heavily armed law enforcement units.
Kelley faces two Level 1 felony charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police officers along with a laundry list of other felony charges that include manufacturing methamphetamine.
In February, additional charges were added — two Level 5 felony allegations of possession of methamphetamine and a Level 6 felony charge of theft — to create a total of 16 charges pending.
At the pretrial conference, Kelley could choose to plead guilty to one or more of the charges if a plea agreement has been proffered by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office. Kelley is represented by public defender Robert Hardy.
Health board considers rules for sandbar
ANGOLA — The Lake James sandbar was discussed during Wednesday evening’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Health, and a special meeting is being considered to make rules concerning crowds at the summer party mecca to deter the spread of COVID-19.
Wednesday’s meeting was conducted in a hybrid setting, with some of the health department employees at their office in the Steuben Community Center. Board members and others dialed in by telephone.
Don Dumoulin, who lives at Lone Tree Point on Lake James, said a coalition of lake residents is reaching out to officials with concerns that the high human density on weekends at the sandbar could promote the spread of coronavirus. Dumoulin said he would like to see the sandbar cordoned off with buoys to prohibit gatherings this summer.
A special meeting of the health board may be called prior to its next regularly scheduled meeting in July.
