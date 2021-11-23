ANGOLA — At Angola High School, students are now taking to the blackboard in place of their teachers in order to present lessons and develop leadership skills as part of the school’s recent installment of the Leader in Me program.
Leader in Me is a holistic approach to education that integrates social emotional learning, college and career readiness and the development of a strong leadership culture. The research-validated process was developed by FranklinCovey Education and utilizes empowering literature such as The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey.
“I’ve always been a leader,” said Eleanore Knauer, one of the students participating in the program. “I’ve always wanted to help other people, so when this opportunity arose and nobody else took it, I said I’ll do it.”
About 40 students are currently “Leaders” participating in the program, all of which are volunteers. The program is not required but offers an opportunity for students to prepare for their post-graduation plans.
Every Wednesday, the Leaders present a lesson to their peers during homeroom that they have personally developed either alone or in conjunction with another fellow Leader.
Some students in the program are also Lighthouse Leaders, specific individuals within the Leader group that meet with teachers to discuss lessons and feedback.
Knauer’s presentation partner, Harrison Hulbert, is one of the Lighthouse Leaders who acts as a go-between for the Leaders and teachers.
“It’s really given us a chance to really show that we are strong student models,” Hulbert said.
The teachers Hulbert corresponds with are Angola High School instructors that received special training for the Leader in Me program. The teachers — Kristin Sheets, Mitch Ridenour, Rick Towers, Jordan Engel-Walworth, Courtney Tuttle and Hollee Kubiszak — help guide the students and oversee their lessons during homeroom.
“Once you get it rolled out to the kids, they just take over,” said Sheets “I don’t think there is anyone who wanted to do it who didn’t get to do it.”
This semester, the Leaders are creating lessons based on The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Teens, another self-improvement book by Stephen Covey.
While lessons on topics like taking responsibility for your actions may not be particularly riveting for their peers, Knauer and Hulbert believe that they are important and will catch on more as younger classes grow up with the program.
“I think they’ll get more used to it as we go more years into it,” Knauer said. “We’re already in our third year of high school, and we haven’t done it yet. So I feel like the freshmen are going to pick up more on it, and the juniors are like, ‘I’m looking towards college.’ I think we’re getting to them. I think as we go on, though, we’ll get to them stronger and stronger.”
Many juniors like Knauer and Hulbert are already thinking ahead to their paths after high school, and Leader in Me provides skill sets that will help them in any field.
“It’s been a really good learning experience, especially for us, going into college and having some of those bigger jobs,” Hulbert said. “Like, if we’re managers of something, we need to be able to put together a presentation that can be applied to employees so they can grab information.”
“It’s also really helping me to read people and see when things are wrong,” Knauer added. “Seeing when someone needs help with something or seeing when someone is struggling. I’ve been able to pick up on that. If I see someone in the hallway that’s sad or needs help or someone has dropped something or someone can’t find a class, I’m able to see that, and I know now to go help them. Do this. Take that responsibility. Be the better person. Be the leader. So it’s definitely brought a new light to things in that sense.”
The high school was able to implement Leader in Me for the first time this fall thanks to Schauna Relue, MSD Director of Curriculum and Instruction, and federal funding provided by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants.
The administration has planned how to sustain the program in future years, but the federal grants eased the upfront costs of materials and staff training, which can make it difficult to even get the program started.
“The Leader in Me program really was a partnership with the Indiana Association of School Principals, and that’s where I started following the work they were doing and the schools they were going into,” Relue said.
By utilizing a holistic approach to education, Leader in Me allows schools to redefine how they measure success instead of focusing on academics alone.
The program also features a social-emotional learning component that fulfills the school’s social-emotional education requirements and helps teach students personal and interpersonal leadership skills.
The curriculum focuses on developing self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making in order to foster a better attitude towards personal goals and social interactions.
For more information about Leader in Me, visit leaderinme.org.
