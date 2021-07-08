ANGOLA — A Michigan man is facing a charge of child molesting from a series of incidents that took place over the course of some two to three years in rural Angola, culminating possibly in 2007, court documents say.
Mitchell Crossley, 32, of Burlington, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday morning and arraigned on the Class B felony charge that afternoon by Magistrate James Burns.
Crossley is charged with a Class B felony because that was level of the alleged crime at the time. Indiana's criminal classification system has since changed. A Class B felony carries a possible prison sentence of 6-20 years.
Over the course of possibly three years, the victim, starting at age 4, was forced to have oral sex with Crossley, who also performed oral sex on the victim, court records said.
The acts took place every other weekend when the boy would visit family in Angola, court records said. Crossley would have been about 18-20 at the time of the incidents, which went on over the course of three to four years.
The incidents ended when the family who owned the home moved in around 2007, court records said.
The activity came to light late last year when an uncle was questioning the boy about his disposition and lack of a job. The young man, now 22, told his uncle what had happened and how it impacted him over the years.
The uncle, with nephew in tow, then reported the incidents to the Calhoun County, Michigan, Sheriff's Office. Officials there brought the matter to the attention of the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Detective Austin Rowlands investigated, with the assistance of Detective Chris Emerick.
When questioned by Rowlands, court records say, Crossley, who admitted to having been molested as a child, at first had trouble recalling the incidents. Eventually, when asked if he performed a specific sex act on the victim, Crossley responded, "Yes, what happens to me now?"
A warrant for Crossley's arrest was issued by Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee on June 3 and he was arrested on Wednesday.
Crossley has obtained Bart Landon Arnold, Fort Wayne, as his legal counsel.
A no-contact order has been issued between Crossley and the victim. Bail has been set at $50,000.
Crossley's next date in court will be Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. in Steuben Superior Court. His trial is set for Feb. 10.
