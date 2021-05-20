FREMONT — Journey to the Jungle of Nool and Circus McGurkus this weekend at Fremont High School as the high school thespians put on “Seussical the Musical” this Friday and Saturday.
Follow the Cat in the Hat, played by Janessa Ritter, as she narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, played by Ellie Kuespert, who discovers a speck of dust containing an entire nation of tiny people called Whos.
It’s Horton’s job to protect the Whos, as he puts their speck of dust on a clover and to overcome the challenges thrown at him.
Friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged in the show and emerge triumphant.
For the cast, which includes no seniors this year, they agreed that the process for “Seussical” hasn’t been different than any other show they’ve done before, other than having to rehearse wearing face masks.
“I feel like with this show, we let ourselves have more time to work because of COVID, so we all feel more comfortable in our parts,” said Ritter. “We all feel really good.”
Emaleigha Morgan, who plays Mrs. Mayor, is a rookie performer with “Seussical” being her first show. She said even with the few quarantines that happened, the performers that were affected still had plenty of time to get back up to speed.
With no seniors in the cast to take charge as the leaders of the group, Ritter said the junior class actors and actresses stepped up to that role.
“The majority of us juniors have worked not only as actors but also on sets and lights,” said Morgan Metroff, who plays Gertrude McFuzz.
The show is under the direction of Betsy Fowler. Overall, she said, they have run ahead of the game and everything has gone well.
“This has been an easy cast to work with,” she said.
She chose “Seussical the Musical” because she knew this spring would bring out a smaller than normal cast, especially for male parts.
Since many of the characters in the show can be played by a male or female actor, it was easier to stage using the larger presence of female performers.
There are a few middle school performers also involved in the show, Fowler said.
The set, which is very Seuss-themed, was entirely free-hand designed by the cast.
“We stayed late to draw, paint and put it together,” Fowler said.
There are lots of Seuss-like trees, Who houses, bushes and of course, Horton’s clover.
Seating for the show will be limited and COVID-19 precautions will have to be followed by all audience members. Cast members will be performing without masks.
The curtain rises Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Fremont High School Auditorium.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and will be available at the door.
