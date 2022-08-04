AUBURN — Area native Cory Headley has recently been appointed as the new director of the Northeastern Center’s DeKalb County office.
Headley returned to Northeastern Center this July to step into the open director position.
She said she is settling into her new role and is excited to be back at the place that has played a key role in her career and growth as a clinician.
“I hope to continue to build our relationships within the community and provide compassion, partnership, and respect to those we serve,” Headley said.
Headley started her career at Northeastern Center as a case facilitator after she finished her bachelor’s degree. She worked in that position for a while and then moved on to become the Northeastern Center Wraparound Coordinator in DeKalb County. At the time, she decided to leave Northeastern Center and pursue her Master’s Degree in Social Work; she then returned to Northeastern Center and began working as an Intake Therapist for several years.
While it has been a few years since Headley has been a part of the Northeastern Center, she has remained within the DeKalb County community and has spent the last several years working within the public school system as a social worker at Hamilton Community Schools as well as North Side Elementary, in Kendallville.
Northeastern Center Inc. has been serving the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties for over 45 years. The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable and quality behavioral health services.
