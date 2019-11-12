ANGOLA — While the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail might be closed due to snow in its Phase II, a portion of it will definitely be closed for two periods of time over the coming weeks, starting Sunday.
During the recent ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest portion of the trail, Steuben County Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey and Pokagon State Park Property Manager Ted Bohman said the portion of the trail that runs through the park will be closed as the property conducts deer reduction hunts.
The hunts, which are aimed at keeping the park's deer population in check, will be held Monday and Tuesday and again on Dec. 2-3.
To ensure adequate safety, the park's section of the trail will close on the Sundays prior to the hunts at 8 p.m. and reopen on the Wednesdays following the hunts at 8 a.m.
Walkers, runners and cyclists will not be permitted onto park property to ensure their safety.
The hunts at Pokagon started in 1995 shortly after the Legislature empowered the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to manage animal and plant populations in DNR properties. That included controlled hunts for deer within DNR properties' boundaries.
The early hunts drew protests but now seem to have become accepted management practices for DNR properties.
Pokagon and Trine State Recreation Area will hold two deer reduction hunts this fall. In addition to the trail, both properties will be closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday and Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 2-3. Only hunters whose names were drawn to participate in the hunts will be allowed on the property during this time.
The hunt at Trine SRA will be archery-only. Hunters are also limited on the number of deer they can harvest. Information provided by the DNR said managed hunts ensure forests and prairies have diversity in their plants and wildlife. For more information on natural resource management in Indiana state parks, visit stateparks.IN.gov/6288.htm.
