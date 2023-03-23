ANGOLA —Hendry Park Elementary School students got to celebrate their Read-a-thon success Thursday with a special program that included taping their principal to a wall.
Third- and fourth-grade students celebrated music around the world at Hendry Park. After the event counselors got pies in the face.
And Principal Rosie Brandt ends up on the wall.
“For grades three and four we will be recording music around the world and dances from different countries,” said Brandt.
The program was delivered in two sessions — a dress rehearsal that was held at in the morning and an afternoon performance for the parents, said Brandt. She said that was the first year that they did this event live with parents in the building after the pandemic.
“We did one around the holidays in December, and we will do third and fourth today, and then fifth grade will be at the end of the year,” said Brandt. “This is the first time we are back doing them live, so we are excited.”
Music teacher Sara Mowrey picked out music from around the world for the program to teach the kids to listen to the music, tell rhythm, sing and dance.
“A lot of music skills are covered throughout the program including some of the dancing,” said Brandt.
The program was not required, but it is part of the students’ classroom instruction, Brandt said. In addition, after the rehearsal of their music program the students did pie in the face for the school guidance counselors.
Mowrey said that the program was geared toward celebrating students from the different areas attending Hendry Park, as well as just celebrating the music from around the world.
The program included Mexican dances, “Do Re Mi,” from "The Sound of Music," traditional American folk dances, English and French folk songs and others.
Mowrey said that although she could tell that most of the students liked the dancing, different kids liked different things.
“Every kid liked one thing more than the other,” said Mowrey.
As a reward for participating in Read-a-thon fundraiser where the students raised more than $5,000, they also got to tape their principal to the wall after their music performance rehearsal.
During the Read-a-thon fundraiser members of the community donated money for reading minutes by the students.
“The Read-a-thon was, they got to read so many minutes, and they got donors to donate money to them for how much time they read,” said Brandt.
After the event the students received some extra classroom rewards for the top fundraiser and the top reader, and then the top fundraiser and top reader got to put the pie in the face of their guidance counsellors.
And students got to tape their principal to the wall.
“Because they reached the goal, they get to tape me to the wall,” said Brandt.
The students, like Vincent Newhart, 8, said the pies and taping were fun. They also enjoyed singing and dancing and playing the recorders.
Emma Gillespie, 10, said for her it was fun to bring her fingers up and down, and that she learned that the trick to get it sound good was relaxing the lips, and she also liked singing and dancing.
“I also liked the singing part,” said Gillespie. “And what I liked about dancing is that we got to dance with our partner, and I got to dance with one of my friends.”
