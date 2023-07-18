ANGOLA — It’s more than just lemonade.
Children at Miss Roxy’s Daycare are participating in one of many St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s July challenges on Friday.
The lemonade stand challenge encourages anyone and everyone to make the drink and serve it to community members. All money raised from the day, week or month is then donated to St. Jude.
Connecting with teachers and other daycares across the nation via Facebook, Roxanne Johnson, Miss Roxy, saw a valuable learning opportunity for her summer camp children.
A mighty group of 17, children at Miss Roxy’s Daycare range from 2 years old to fourth-graders. Despite the difference in ages, Johnson made a point to have each child contribute and learn about the project’s impact.
“We wanted the kids to be fully involved in it, from making the stand themselves to making the lemonade to selling the lemonade,” said Johnson. “Even the youngest ones were painting the stand and all the kids understand, the older ones a little more, about what it’s for.”
The process has been nearly one month in the making. Johnson began working on the fundamental pieces of the challenge and built the children’s knowledge from there.
“We started with what a lemonade stand was,” Johnson said. “We started with a story about lemonade, what lemonade was and then we made lemonade together, all of us in a group.”
As the children sipped on the homemade drink, they also munched on some lemon cookies. Johnson was able to correlate the lessons with St. Jude’s mission by reading a book about a person that was sick. While the book remained vague, it still provided an idea of the importance of helping others.
“It wasn’t necessarily a cancer book, it was just a book about us being sick and others helping out and that’s kind of what I wanted to get to like, ‘hey it’s so great to help others when you can,’” Johnson said.
From 8-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. on Friday, community members are invited to stop by Miss Roxy’s Daycare for some lemonade and a chance to donate. Located at 910 N. and 280 W. the stand can be found in the backyard of the in-home daycare.
Children will be enjoying the summer day outside and will pause to help any customers. Seeing their efforts come into fruition, the kids can’t wait until the end of the week.
“It’s definitely been a process and we’re sharing it in the community and we’re hoping for a good turnout. The kids are really excited about it,” Johnson said.
Play-based learning has found a home at Miss Roxy’s Daycare and Johnson has ensured that the lemonade stand challenge will do the same.
The daycare will accept cash donations or online contributions, found through their Facebook page at Miss Roxy’s Daycare. All donations will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
