ANGOLA — Jonathan Baker, an experienced secondary educator and administrator, has joined Trine University as its new director of dual enrollment and pre-college pathways.
In this role, Baker will develop short- and long-term strategic plans for Trine University dual enrollment, including seeking areas to expand partnership opportunities. He also will take the lead in approving new dual enrollment instructors and assist in providing professional development for instructors.
"Jonathan knows firsthand the needs area high schools have for dual enrollment and pre-college programming, and will leverage that experience to help Trine University better meet those needs," said Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management. "We're excited to have him on board."
Baker most recently served as an assistant principal with Whitko Community School Corporation in Larwill, Indiana, as well as an adjunct professor at Indiana Tech.
Prior to those roles, he held teaching positions in Northern Wells Community Schools and Carroll Consolidated Schools. At Northern Wells, his responsibilities included building and piloting the Advanced Placement US History program.
"As an administrator and teacher, I've seen the many benefits dual enrollment programming provides to students planning to continue their education beyond high school," said Baker. "I look forward to building on the quality programs already here at Trine and extending those benefits to more students throughout the region."
Baker earned a bachelor of science in secondary education from Indiana University Fort Wayne in 2000 and a master in educational administration and supervision of instruction from Ball State University in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.