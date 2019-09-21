ANGOLA — One board member of the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County was known to camp out at least once at the former shelter in hopes of trying to catch people stealing aluminum cans that help fund the facility.
The Humane Shelter even had put up trail cameras in hopes of catching thieves a few years ago, before moving to the new shelter off of Wendall Jacob Avenue, near Interstate 69.
These days, with the new facility, there is a much more sophisticated security system that can be monitored remotely by authorized personnel.
Like Alisa Mills, the Shelter’s executive director. Wednesday night, Mills just so happened to check in on the security system, which is used to monitor much more than the roll-off container that holds aluminum cans from donors.
“I was actually watching the security camera at home and I saw (three people at the container) and I called the police and they came and got them,” Mills said on Thursday morning.
Arrested on Class A misdemeanor charges of theft were Nichelle A. Carpenter, 50, of the 600 block of East C.R. 660N, Fremont; Marti A. Weis, 48, of 100 block of Roosevelt Street, Bronson, Michigan; and Brian P. Wolf, 63, of the 200 block of East Chicago Street, Coldwater, Michigan.
On Friday morning, another person was arrested for theft at the Shelter. Douglas J. Stuart, 36, of the 100 block of Wayne Street, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
For whatever reason, the Humane Shelter is having problems with people taking the cans that provides the facility between $5,000 and $6,000 a year. It tends to run in cycles.
“We have done everything the police have told us,” Mills said, “and we are actively pursuing them.”
In addition to security cameras that are peeled on the can collection container, there’s a sign on it warning people that there’s security and anyone who steals the aluminum will be prosecuted.
Mills said she hopes people won’t be deterred knowing that people are stealing their generosity and they keep donating cans, which are recycled at Metal X near Waterloo.
Other cameras monitor other activity on the grounds, like people dropping off animals after hours, which also is illegal, Mills said.
She also asked that people of the community be neighborly and keep an eye out on the visible property. If folks see suspicious activity after hours, they are asked to call police.
