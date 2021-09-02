ANGOLA — At least two school districts will be holding meetings in the coming weeks to cover collective bargaining and contracts with teachers.
First up will be the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
The MSD will hold a public hearing on collective barganing and teacher compensation on Wednesday in the McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., in the second floor board room at 4 p.m.
Fremont Community Schools has set up three meetings to cover collective bargaining and teacher compensation.
The first will be held on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the board room at the Administration Building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont. Public testimony will be allowed.
On Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. the board will also meet at 6 p.m. in the board room to discuss terms of the tentative agreement of the collective bargaining agreement.
A third meeting, on Nov. 1, at 6 p.m., will also be held in the Administration Building's board room to take public comment on any potential appeal of the contract.
