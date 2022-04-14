ANGOLA — A variety of Easter egg hunts will be held throughout the community on Saturday.
Angola
The Angola Parks and Recreation will be holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at Commons Park. Games will begin at 11 a.m. with the hunts starting 11:45 a.m. for ages 0-2, noon for ages 3-5 and 12:15 p.m. for ages 6-10.
Attendees are invited to, “bring the whole family for games, prizes, face painting and much more!” said Angola Parks and Recreation Events and Marketing Coordinator Tabitha Griva.
Griva is the face and coordinator of this year’s Commons Park Easter Egg Hunt.
The games include a rabbit ring toss, bunny bunker golf, matching madness and ladder ball.
Activities of egg decorating, bag decorating and face painting will also be available along with refreshments.
Families are suggested to bring their own camera for pictures with the Easter bunny as there will not be a photographer.
For more information, contact the park office at 665-1588.
Downtown Angola
The Downtown Angola Business Owners will host an Easter egg hunt starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
There will be hunts outdoors and inside among participating downtown businesses. Look for the bunny tracks and follow them for prizes.
Fremont
Vistula Park will be the host of the Fremont Easter Egg Hunt.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and will have hunts for children from ages 3-14.
There will be prizes and all people have to do is bring a basket to fill with eggs.
Pokagon State Park
Pokagon will be hosting an Easter Trail from 10 a.m. to noon for children 12 and under. There will be a 1-mile hike on Trail One. The first 200 kids to finish get a treat bag.
Orland
There will be an Easter egg hunt in the Orland Town Park starting at 10:30 a.m. for children up to 12 years old.
The Easter bunny will be on hand to greet children.
Hamilton
The town’s hunt will be hosted at the Hamilton Fish and Game Club from 1-4 p.m. for people of all ages.
The event will include an Easter egg hunt, games, dancing and a cake walk.
The Easter bunny will be at the event and bicycles will be awarded as prizes.
